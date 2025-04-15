Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.16 and last traded at $169.62. 895,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,027,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $395.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.