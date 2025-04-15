Promising Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 15th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies that operate within the restaurant industry. These investments allow shareholders to potentially benefit from the growth and profitability of restaurant chains and related food-service businesses, with their performance influenced by market trends, consumer behavior, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.08. 10,606,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,545,904. The company has a market cap of $268.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.99. 1,939,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300,146. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,575.12. 116,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,712.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,771.67. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,306,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

