Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
