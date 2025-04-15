Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
PIM opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
