Q1 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Issued By William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

