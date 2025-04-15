QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in QCR by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 48.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. This represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

