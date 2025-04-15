Qtum One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.26 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $206.53 million and $43.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00002294 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.24 or 0.01907156 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00006229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,603,542 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.