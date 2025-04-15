QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Posts Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

QMCI stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

