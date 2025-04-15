Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading 4.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 396,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 224,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.22 million, a PE ratio of -135.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.
Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile
Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.
