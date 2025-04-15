Raydium (RAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.53 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $617.92 million and $78.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00002486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,814,662 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

