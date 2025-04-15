Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 974,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 75,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 2,093,953 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Rambus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

