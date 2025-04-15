Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $48.54 Million in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 268,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,541,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 486.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in FirstService by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,138,000 after acquiring an additional 166,996 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $197.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

