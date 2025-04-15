Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $48.84 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,577,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

