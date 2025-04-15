Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $52.70 Million in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,387,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHI opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

