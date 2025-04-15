Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $53.70 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 479,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

