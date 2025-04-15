Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 182,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,416,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.27.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $270.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.