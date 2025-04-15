Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 263,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 62.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 27.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $200.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

