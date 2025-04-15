Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 516,628 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 516,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,685,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Celestica by 5,976.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 494,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $139,008,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. The trade was a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 83,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $10,171,128.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,910.72. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.