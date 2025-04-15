Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $45 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 497,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,004,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $429,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $47,763,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.