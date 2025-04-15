Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently:

4/11/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

3/27/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

3/26/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

2/19/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/19/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/18/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

