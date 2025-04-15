Reddit (RDDT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Reddit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/28/2025 – Reddit was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

3/21/2025 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Reddit was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

3/17/2025 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. 4,040,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,464. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.58. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Get Reddit Inc alerts:

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $2,419,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,161,139.26. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $2,182,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 152.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.