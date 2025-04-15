Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

