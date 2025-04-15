Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,349,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,628,000 after acquiring an additional 100,243 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $178.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

