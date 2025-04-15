Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,027 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

