Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after buying an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,580,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $852,732,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

