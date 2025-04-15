Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.