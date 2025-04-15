Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

