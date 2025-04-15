Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,685 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,053,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 38.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in AT&T by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 129,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

T stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

