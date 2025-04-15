Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 90,000 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

