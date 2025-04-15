Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Utah Medical Products worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $77.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.