Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GeneDx by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 15,516 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $1,430,264.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,102.68. The trade was a 89.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,346.96. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,437. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.93.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

