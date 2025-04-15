Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.15 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257,463 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,803,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Gerdau by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gerdau by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

