Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,868,090 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $52.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

