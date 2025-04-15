Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 36,268 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

TT stock opened at $347.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

