Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,493,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,594,000 after buying an additional 165,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,897,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,749,000 after acquiring an additional 152,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,137,000 after acquiring an additional 136,275 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.5 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

