Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 125,800 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

