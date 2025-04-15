Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,010 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Fastenal by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.56%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

