Rench Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

