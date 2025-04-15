Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Rent the Runway updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 6.4 %

Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,998. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

