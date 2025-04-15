Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Rent the Runway updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 6.4 %
Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,998. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rent the Runway
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.