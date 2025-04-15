Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in First Busey stock on March 13th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Busey alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Busey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,173.75. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Busey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Busey

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.