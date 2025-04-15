Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in United Community Banks stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCB traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 371,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCB. Hovde Group upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $450,141,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

