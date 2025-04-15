Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in HNI stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

HNI Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. 20,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,816. HNI Co. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. Equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at $535,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 2,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HNI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 132,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

