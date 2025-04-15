Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Rapid7 stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 186,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,532. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

View Our Latest Report on Rapid7

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5,311.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.