Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Trade Desk stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,734,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,409. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 84.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 342.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

