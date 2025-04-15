Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Caesars Entertainment stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

CZR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 3,112,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,776. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

