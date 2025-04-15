Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Nucor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 591,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,981. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $197.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

