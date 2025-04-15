Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lennar stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennar alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $187.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Lennar by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.