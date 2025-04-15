Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Simon Property Group stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.35. 1,203,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,577. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 782.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

