Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Off D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 5” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,133. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 911,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $98,720,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

