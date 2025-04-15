Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,622,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,305,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

